Your FACEBOOK News Feed will soon look more like “FACE TOK.” a blend of FACEBOOK posts and REELS, short-form TIKTOK like videos (you also see on INSTAGRAM),” noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

FACEBOOK announced they’ll begin testing REELS ON FACEBOOK – a feature that’s been on Instagram for the past year.

Users will have the ability to create and share short-form video content directly within the News Feed or within FACEBOOK GROUPS as well as cross-post Instagram Reels over on Facebook.

Bringing REELS TO FACEBOOK is designed “to give people a way to express themselves, discover entertaining content, and broaden their reach.”

Just like how FACEBOOK posts work, REELS will be recommended to users based on what people are interested in, what they engage with, and what’s popular.

The decision to replicate REELS over on FACEBOOK is a result of the growing consumption of short-form video.

While video accounts for almost half of all time spent on FACEBOOK, CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG noted REELS was “already the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram.”

Read more about "In Battle With TIKTOK, FACEBOOK Rolling Out FACEBOOK REELS" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

