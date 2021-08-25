Webinar For Members

IBA members will have an opportunity to hear from MICHAEL DOYLE, The Sales MD, this THURSDAY AUGUST 26th at 4p (ET).

For over a decade, DOYLE led sales training, market sales, digital sales, recruiting, hiring, sales analytics, and sales compensation for ENTERCOM.

“MICHAEL DOYLE is the man behind many of radio’s biggest sales success stories over the past 25 years, will share his thoughts on how radio can take advantage of the sales landscape post COVID-19 in this IBA members only webinar,” said IBA CEO RON STONE.





