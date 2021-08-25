Ye (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST has filed paperwork in LOS ANGELES Superior Court to legally change his name to "YE". KANYE OMARI WEST would legally be known as simply, "YE" with no middle or last name. "YE" is also the name of WEST's 2018 album.

In other "YE" news, WEST is building a replica of his childhood home inside CHICAGO's SOLDIER FIELD for his THURSDAY (8/26) album listening event. His third for the as yet unreleased "DONDA" album, named after his late mother.

« see more Net News