New App

LEARFIELD is aggregating its extensive college sports content into a new app, THE VARSITY NETWORK. The app, developed by LEARFIELD's SIDEARM SPORTS, will offer users free live gameday broadcasts, national programming including COLLEGE SPORTS NOW, COLLEGE FOOTBALL BLITZ, and COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAY NIGHT with MIKE GOLIC and KATE SCOTT, and more, available for iOS and Android devices.

“Our app is a free, convenient way for college sports fans all across the country to consume LEARFIELD-driven gameday audio streams through one home base -- THE VARSITY NETWORK,” said LEARFIELD EVP/Managing Director-Media & Partnerships Group RICK BARAKAT. “College sports fans represent the largest fanbase in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to make this available as the 2021-22 season kicks off. It’s ideal for our school partners, and it’s a seamless connection point for fans everywhere, on gameday or any day, wherever they live.

“Fans now have a one-stop hub where they can find, favorite and listen to any of our gameday audio streams, original content and podcasts for their alma mater or any other college colors they bleed.”

“College sports fans are incredibly passionate about following their favorite teams. Our signature app is a perfect complement to the overall plans we have for THE VARSITY NETWORK,” said SIDEARM Sports CEO JEFF RUBIN. “We’re delivering to fans exactly the type of content we know they want through the app, as step one in our debut of THE VARSITY NETWORK, a multi-faceted platform.”

« see more Net News