Sherri Lynn

AMAZING GREATS PODCAST caught up with SHERRI LYNN for episode 17. In the episode, LYNN talks about how her unanswered prayer was the best thing that could've happened to her, as she shares how God's timing is always the right timing, whether or not you understand why.



SHERRI LYNN is the producer and co-host of THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW. She's also a stand-up comic, playwright, and author.



Listen to the podcast here.

« see more Net News