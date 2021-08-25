9/11 Coverage

FOX NEWS AUDIO is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the SEPTEMBER 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks with special programming for broadcast and podcast platforms.

On FOX NEWS RADIO, special live coverage anchored by LISA BRADY will air on SEPTEMBER 11th starting at 8a (ET), including the moments of silence and memorial services. In addition, a six-part vignette series, "SECURING AMERICA," will be aired, and a special hour-long edition of "THE BRIAN KILMEADE SHOW" and a bonus episode of KILMEADE's podcast will be available.

The network is also offering a seven-episode podcast, "FOX NEWS REWIND: 9/11," starting SEPTEMBER 1st, with several FOX NEWS CHANNEL personalities, including KILMEADE, BILL HEMMER, STEVE DOOCY, and BRIT HUME joined by former WHITE HOUSE Chief of Staff and CIA Director LEON PANETTA and TUNNEL TO TOWERS CEO FRANK SILLER.

« see more Net News