Decker

PUBLIC MEDIA MANAGEMENT Pres. and SIGNAL INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP CTO STACEY DECKER has been named to the newly-minted position of SVP/Innovation and System Strategies at the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (CPB), effective SEPTEMBER 13th.

CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON said that DECKER “is a strategic and creative thinker with more than two decades of innovative leadership in public media. He is a technology leader whose experience with broadcast technology, navigation, and communications systems was enhanced through five years of service in the U.S. COAST GUARD. He will help CPB develop and create strategies and services to assist the public media industry in many areas, including implementing and leveraging the new Next Gen TV broadcast standard.”

“I am proud to join the dynamic team at CPB,” added DECKER, a former CTO at WGBH/BOSTON. “I have been so fortunate to work with amazing people during my time in the media industry. Now I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I have gained throughout my career to help keep public media thriving.”

« see more Net News