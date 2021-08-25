Cash Contest

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has completed the sign-up process for its second IBA National Cash Contest, which is produced by IBA member station volunteers. The contest development was lead by, RENDA BROADCASTING’s STEVE GRANATO and ALAN SERENA, and ADAMS RADIO GROUP JJ FABINI and JASON TAYLOR. VIPOLOGY will serve as an independent source for all random drawings.

IBA President RON STONE stated, “We have over 300 radio stations signed up to participate in our second cash contest that is set to begin SEPTEMBER 20th. The event will be a $60,000, six-week contest, with $2,000 day (M-F) given away. Two lucky listeners will win $1,000 each M-F during the contest. Participation of IBA members is up 50 percent, enabling us to double the daily amount we gave away in the spring contest.

"This is just another example of what the IBA can deliver to its members, how we improve with participation, and why every independent station should be a member," he added.

More information at: www.iba.media.

