Gleeson

Digital music distributor TUNECORE has upped Chief Revenue Officer ANDREEA GLEESON to CEO of the company, owned by PARIS-based BELIEVE. BELIEVE CEO DENIS LADEGAILLERIE made the announcement.

GLEESON was named CRO in 2020 and led strategic partnerships with YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and SPOTIFY. Earlier in 2021, GLEESON speerheaded the launch of TUNECORE REWARDS and TUNECORE CERTIFIED, two artist education and recognition programs to aid independent artists.

LADEGAILLERIE commented, "When ANDREEA joined TUNECORE five years ago, she brought with her a fresh perspective and proceeded to challenge music industry norms while continuing to innovate and build the company. This promotion recognizes her leadership skills, expertise across product, technology, and marketing, as well as her keen understanding of artist and label needs during a period of accelerated growth in the independent music market. ANDREEA’s elevation to CEO also underscores BELIEVE’s commitment to gender parity and empowering female leaders. I’m thrilled that she will lead TUNECORE, as we shape the future of music around the world to best serve and develop independent artists."

GLEESON added, "I’m inspired daily by the talented artists and industry leading team who make TUNECORE the most innovative and forward thinking independent digital music distributor in the world. I truly believe in our mission – in step with our parent company BELIEVE - to serve artists at every stage of development and will continue to build TuneCore to be the destination where artists can start, grow and manage their careers, while working to level the playing field for all independent artists."

MATT BARRINGTON will continue as TUNECORE's COO and expand his duties through all TUNECORE departments, working in concert with GLEESON to lead the company.

« see more Net News