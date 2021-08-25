East Signed (Photo: Endurance Music Group)

ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG) in partnership with songwriter/producer ASH BOWERS have signed songwriter/artist JEFFREY EAST to a joint publishing agreement. The TEXAS native and current LOS ANGELES resident has scored cuts by TIM McGRAW, RASCAL FLATTS and others and, in addition to working on his own album, has upcoming cuts on projects from ROB THOMAS, ELI YOUNG BAND and more.

EAST said “I’m so grateful to ASH and to the team at EMG for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to work alongside them in this next chapter of my career. They are the best of the best, and I feel like everything thus far has been leading up to this moment. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP President MICHAEL MARTIN commented, "I’ve been a fan of JEFFREY’s since the first time I heard his music. It didn’t take long to recognize his creative talents as both a songwriter and an artist. We’re thrilled to welcome JEFFREY to the EMG family!”

BOWERS added, “I’m excited to partner with my friends at ENDURANCE to help push JEFFREY’s already impressive songwriting chops to the next level. JEFFREY is an amazing songwriter, artist, and an even better guy. The minute the opportunity presented itself to work with him I was all in.”

« see more Net News