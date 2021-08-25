Flips

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING flipped Country KHWK-F (99.3 THE HAWK)/RUSHFORD-WINONA, MN to Sports as KWMN (WINONA SPORTS NETWORK 99.3) on MONDAY (8/23), reports the WINONA JOURNAL. Station Manager JIM ALLIGIER told the newspaper the company will retain the Country format on KHWK-A (REAL COUNTRY) at 1380 AM, which also airs on 101.5 via translator K268DJ.

KWMN is airing the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup (including CLAY TRAVIS, DAN PATRICK, COLIN COWHERD and DOUG GOTTLIEB) around the clock, along with play-by-play of three local high school football and basketball programs, MINNESOTA WILD hockey, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES basketball, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA football and men's basketball, and national NFL and college football coverage.

