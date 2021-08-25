New Shows

AUDIBLE has several new podcasts (although the company prefers to refer to the shows as "AUDIBLE Originals") debuting in SEPTEMBER.

Debuting on SEPTEMBER 2nd is an addition to the AUDIBLE "WORDS + MUSIC" series, "BLACK ME OUT," the story of AGAINST ME!'s LAURA JANE GRACE, along with a satire on SILICON VALLEY, "YES WE MUSTARD," written by GINNY HOGAN; on SEPTEMBER 9th, Dr, JESSICA CLEMONS debuts "BE WELL: A GUIDE TO BETTER MENTAL HEALTH FOR ALL"; "JUSTICE, JUSTICE THOU SHALT PURSUE," a series featuring the late SUPREME COURT Justice RUTH BADER GINSBURG in her own words and voice, debuts SEPTEMBER 14th; a new DEEPAK CHOPRA series, "MIND BODY ZONE: LIVING OUTSIDE THE BOX," will arrive on SEPTEMBER 16th, with OPRAH WINFREY and JON BATISTE among the guests, and on the same day, ELVIS COSTELLO's "WORDS + MUSIC" entry, "HOW TO PLAY THE GUITAR AND Y," will debut; and a sequel to the audio version of NEIL GAIMAN's "THE SANDMAN," "THE SANDMAN: ACT II," derived from volumes 4, 5, and 6 of the graphic novel series and starring JAMES MCEVOY with GAIMAN narrating and a cast including KAT DENNINGS, REGÉ-JEAN PAGE, EMMA CORRIN, MICHAEL SHEEN, ANDY SERKIS, DAVID TENNANT, KRISTEN SCHAAL, BRIAN COX, JOHN LITHGOW, JEFFREY WRIGHT, BILL NIGHY, ARTHUR DARVILL, and BEBE NEUWIRTH.

