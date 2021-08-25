Rich

AMAZON MUSIC’s NASHVILLE-based Country Lead, KELLY RICH, has announced plans to step down at the end of the month and take some time to focus on her family.

RICH joined AMAZON in 2017 in the newly created role of Sr. Manager/Label Relations (NET NEWS 2/21/17). Before that, she had been with BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) for more than 10 years, joining as VP/Sales & Marketing in 2006 and rising to SVP/Sales, Marketing & Interactive in 2012. Prior to BMLG, she held VP/Sales positions at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE and DREAMWORKS RECORDS.

AMAZON is seeking her replacement here. Reach RICH here.

