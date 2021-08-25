Tudhope & Ekoluna

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News/Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE has announced a new weekday daily show called THIS IS NASHVILLE. Planned to launch later in the year, the Executive Producer will be ANDREA TUDHOPE and the show's host will be KHALIL EKULONA.

THIS IS NASHVILLE will showcase reporting from the WPLN newsroom and will provide a forum to hear directly from decisionmakers and the everyday people who live in NASHVILLE. It will feature neighbors, artists, writers, public officials and journalists reflecting on the diversity of the region.

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Pres./CEO STEVE SWENSON said, “WPLN News aspires to be NASHVILLE’s #1 source for local, original journalism. Now, with the launch of NASHVILLE’s only one-hour daily NPR-style news show, MIDDLE TENNESSEANS will hear quality, civil discussions about issues we face and deep-dive reporting on important stories that matter to our communities.”

TUDHOPE said, “My goal for THIS IS NASHVILLE is to elevate lived experience as expertise, and to empower and connect diverse communities across NASHVILLE. I want to partner with the community to create this show, and I can’t imagine a better team to do it with than the thoughtful and talented WPLN newsroom.”

EKOLUNA said, ““I am honored and excited to be a part of the WPLN news team that consistently brings award-winning news to MIDDLE TENNESSEE. I look forward to learning about this great city and its amazing people through our show.”

TUDHOPE served as the senior coordinating producer for AMERICA AMPLIFIED, a CPB-funded public media community engagement initiative. She spent five years at KANSAS CITY NPR affiliate KCUR and was a print journalist in COLORADO, where she was part of the team behind the Pulitzer Prize-winning series “Other Than Honorable.”

EKULONA served as the host and producer of “No More Normal,” the pandemic-focused radio show on ALBUQUERQUE NPR affiliate KUNM. He has also been the co-host of “Good Day NEW MEXICO” and served as a correspondent with NEW MEXICO PBS.

