Valorie Knight & Scott Ellis

VALERIE KNIGHT has resigned as MID-WEST FAMILY/SPRINGFIELD, MO OM effective at the end of AUGUST. A veteran of 34+ years in radio, KNIGHT will continue as an instructor at MISSOURI STATE UNIV. and as an Artist Curator for SOFAR SOUNDS in SPRINGFIELD. KNIGHT plans to lend a hand when needed at the MID-WEST FAMILY cluster.

KNIGHT said, "Four years ago next month, I made the decision to extend my 30+ year radio career by returning to MID-WEST FAMILY to program Q102 and take on the OM title. At that time, I promised to stay two years…..that time has gone by very fast, and I’m excited, but also a little sad to announce that I will be stepping down as OM officially at the end of this month. I’m proud that I got to finish out my lifelong career with an amazing organization and such talented people."

The MID-WEST FAMILY/SPRINGFIELD, MO cluster consists of Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL), Top 40 KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT), Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1) and Classic Rock KKLH (104.7 THE CAVE).

SCOTT ELLIS, currently Asst. OM and PD of Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1) and Top 40 KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT), is moving up to take over the reins as OM. This week it was also announced that SHADOW WILLIAMS is returning to MID-WEST FAMILY and KQRA as APD/Events & Marketing as well as Middays after leaving the station in 2017 to return to college (NET NEWS 8/24/21).

