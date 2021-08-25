SWISS artist VERONICA FUSARO has a new single on DEEP DIVE RECORDS, "Beach" (Acoustic). She released her self-produced EP Lost In Thoughts four years ago. She won the "Demo of the Year" at the M4MUSIC FESTIVAL and was awarded “Best Talent” by the national radio station SRF3 and nominated for a SWISS MUSIC AWARD in 2017. She also performed at the WINTER OLYMPICS in PYEONG CHANG. That's a lot of hype to live up to. Can she do it? Let us know what you think after checking out "Beach" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

