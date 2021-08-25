Miller (Photo: RACER)

ROBIN MILLER, the longtime INDIANAPOLIS-based motorsports columnist and commentator, died TODAY (8/25) at 71. He had been battling leukemia.

MILLER joined THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR in 1968, first covering the INDIANA PACERS and then writing on INDY CAR racing, covering the INDIANAPOLIS 500 beginning in 1969 and becoming one of the sport's most well-known and controversial journalists. He also offered racing commentary on "THE BOB AND TOM SHOW," WNAP-F, WIBC-A, WISH-TV and WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS, co-hosted "SPORTS TALK" with JIM BARBAR on WIBC, and guest-hosted on WNDE-A/INDIANAPOLIS. MILLER was fired by WIBC in 1997, and later fired from the STAR in JANUARY 2001 for violations of the paper's email policy and allegedly doing paid work for a driver on the side; MILLER implied that the STAR firing was the result of his criticism of INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY President TONY GEORGE. He then worked for ESPN, SPEED CHANNEL, RACER magazine, and VERSUS/NBC SPORTS NETWORK.

MILLER was inducted into the MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME earlier this month.

