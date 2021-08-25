Proposes Fine

Another in a series of proposed FCC fines for failure to timely apply for a covering license for a radio station has been levied against L.M.N.O.C. BROADCASTING LLC, which failed to file for a license to cover for K251CJ/TAOS, NM before its permit expired. The FCC has set the proposed fine at $3,500.

The translator's construction permit expired on JANUARY 16th, and the permittee filed a petition for reconsideration on AUGUST 9th explaining that the station had been constructed and on the air before the permit expired, and asking for a waiver to file for a license to cover, which it did on AUGUST 17th. The Commission took the petition as an admission that the covering license application was late and that the station operated without authorization for over six months, earning L.M.N.O.C. a fine.

