Murphy In The Morning

MATT MURPHY joins WPLW (PULSE-FM)/RALEIGH for mornings, filling the opening created earlier this year when (then-host) JAX left for a national position with AUDACY's Alternative programming team.

MURPHY was last with AUDACY in VIRGINIA, where he hosted afternoons at Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND and nights at sister Top 40 WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK.

PD MATT JOHNSON told ALL ACCESS, "Super excited to have a pro like MATT MURPHY aboard for THE NEW PULSE FM. I’m looking forward to his contributions to the great radio we are making, serving our clients and listeners here in RALEIGH!"





