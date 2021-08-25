Inclusive Community Support

FRIENDS OF WMVYRADIO Triple A WMVY/MARTHA’S VINEYARD has launched a Business Diversity Initiative program. With the new platform, MVYRADIO encourages use by local businesses owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA community, the disability community and veterans.

To learn more, including if your business might qualify, visit the station’s Diversity page.





