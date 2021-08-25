Mitchell (Photo: catwalker/Shutterstock.com)

MUSICARES has chosen 8-time GRAMMY-Winner JONI MITCHELL as the 2022 'Person Of The Year." She will be honored in a ceremonial tribute held at the LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER on SATURDAY, JANUARY 29th, two nights before the 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.

Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MUSICARES, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

Executive Director/MUSICARES LAURA SEGURA said, "We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of JONI MITCHELL. She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists."

MITCHELL added, "I'm honored to be chosen as 'Person of the Year' by this great charity. I look forward to being part of this gala that will help mUSIcARES continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need."

For more info on the ceremony click here.

« see more Net News