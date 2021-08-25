Nirvana Sued For Child Porn

NIRVANA is being sued by SPENCER ELDEN, who appeared naked on the 1991 cover of their album NEVERMIND when he was a baby. His claim says the record's iconic artwork is child pornography and is suing the band over alleged "child sexual exploitation."

According to CNN, the rock album's cover features ELDEN, then an infant, swimming underwater while undressed, his eyes fixated on a one dollar bill. It became one of the most enduring images in rock music after the record's release. But in a complaint, filed on TUESDAY at a federal court in CALIFORNIA, ELDEN's attorneys said the image was pornographic and that he has suffered "lifelong damage" as a result of his involvement.

ELDEN, now 30, has listed the surviving band members, the executors of lead singer KURT COBAIN's estate, and various record labels as defendants. He is seeking $150,000 in damages from each of the defendants, plus legal costs, and alleges the defendants "knowingly produced, possessed, and advertised commercial child pornography."

The lawsuit alleges ELDEN was sexualized because the dollar bill used in the image made the baby resemble "a sex worker."

