MC Media's Charese Fruge'

The overall message from the VP Round Table Panel at this year's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP was that a radio station's stream is not a “dumping ground.” In the past (and still to this day), we have used our streams as added value, to place controversial advertising, additional client mentions etc. But it’s not just a sales issue. As managers began to require talent to record features and promos to use as filler content for the stream, it became another responsibility to add to their list, and sadly, they were lazy about it. There are two very important reasons why your station stream is critical to your success. Read more about it in this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE, by MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE'.

