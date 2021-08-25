Zach Wolf

PORTLAND-based record producer, song writer and artist ZACH WOLF has launched a new music production and consulting company called WOLF PRODUCTIONS which will offer music production services, as well as music consulting around the world.

ZACH is an active member of the INTERNATIONAL MUSIC SCENE, is a self-published writer through BMI and is a reputable ABLETON LIVE Producer. His goal is to bring a breadth of musical experiences and knowledge to the table, giving each artist’s project the utmost amount of options and creative expression.

Over the last 5 years as a professional producer, ZACH has worked with the teams and producers of various artists, including ADELE, COLDPLAY, ED SHEERAN, MAROON 5, THE WEEKND, JASON DERULO, and countless local artists in the US and UK music scene.

