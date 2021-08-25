Doja Cat

DOJA CAT is set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS happening live from BARCLAYS CENTER in NEW YORK, on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th at 8p (ET/PT). The news came just one day after she was confirmed to perform for the ceremony. She made the announcement on her INSTAGRAM account. The artist is up for five awards this year, including two of the night’s highest honors, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.”

Previously announced performers include CAMILA CABELLO, LIL NAS X, LORDE, MACHINE GUN KELLY, OLIVIA RODRIGO, CHLÖE, SHAWN MENDES and TWENTY ONE PILOTS. Click here for a full list of nominees.

