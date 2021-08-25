Coming September 8th

PREET BHARARA and VOX MEDIA's CAFE is launching a new podcast hosted by CNN legal analyst ELIE HONIG.

"UP AGAINST THE MOB" is a true crime series looking at the world's most notorious organized crime syndicates, with the first season focusing on the Italian Mafia. The show is set to debut on SEPTEMBER 8th.

HONIG served as a state and federal prosecutor for 14 years in NEW YORK; BHARARA was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of NEW YORK in 2009-17.

« see more Net News