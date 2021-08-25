Nothing New

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database as of late WEDNESDAY afternoon (8/25).

Applying for STAs were SALEM's NEW INSPIRATION BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. (KFIA-A/CARMICHAEL, CA, reduced power while nearby casino construction project causes variance in station's signal pattern); CRAWFORD's WMUZ RADIO, INC. (WCHB-A/ROYAL OAK, MI, reduced power with one tower after second tower shorted out while being painted); MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (KCRB-F and KNBJ/BEMIDJI, MN, reduced power due to antenna damage); RADIO HATTERAS, INC. (WHDZ/BUXTON, NC, reduced power with emergency antenna due to problems with licensed antenna); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (W252AQ/LAKE CHARLES, LA, lower height on new tower replacing one lost in Hurricane Laura); and CRAWFORD's KIMTRON, INC. (WYDE-F/CORDOVA, AL, reduced power due to damaged transmission line).

TIPTON-ROSEMARK ACADEMY, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WTRA-LP/ROSEMARK, TN because it is "unable to support operations due to the reduced staffing and the continuing COVID pandemic."

COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of K281CT/COLE CAMP, MO to MID-MISSOURI RADIO, LLC for $40,000. The primary station is listed as Religion KCRL/SUNRISE BEACH, MO.

And MINERAL COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, INC. has closed on the transfer of WKYW-LP/KEYSER, WV to MINERAL COUNTY TRAVEL, TOURISM, CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU, LTD. for no consideration.

