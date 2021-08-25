Benztown Offers Labor Day AudioPack

BENZTOWN, a specialist in radio imaging, voiceover, programming and jingles, is offering a free LABOR DAY WEEKEND AUDIOPACK for radio stations of all formats, available now through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd.

Among the SFX and music beds, the following sounds are included: party ambiance, glass-clinking, beer-drinking, sizzlin' BBQ, pool splashes, mood-setting musicbeds, LABOR DAY listener drops.

Sign up here and BENZTOWN will send you the download link for the LABOR DAY WEEKEND AUDIOPACK or contact SUSAN AKSU at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.





« see more Net News