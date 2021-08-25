'History' Comes To MeTVFM

The weekly two-hour “History Of Rock ‘N’ Roll” barter radio series hosted by broadcast veteran WINK MARTINDALE has been picked up by the entire MeTV-FM radio network, according to PD RICK O'DELL and show producer/writer GARY THEROUX.

In addition to MeTV-FM flagship station WRME in Chicago, the broadcast station line-up includes WCNS (PITTSBURGH), WGTO (SOUTH BEND, IN), WMYX (MILWAUKEE, WI), WXZO (BURLINGTON, VT), WDQN (DU QUOIN, IL), WJMK (FLINT, MI), KWVF (GUERNESIVILLE, CA), WMPS (MEMPHIS), WMIR (MYRTLE BEACH, SC) and KKVM (VAIL; CO), among many others. The show is also being distributed internationally via RADIO EXPRESS.

Commented THEROUX, “‘This is a two-hour weekly look back at the songs and the stars who made the music magic. Each themed episode spotlights yet another aspect of rock and pop history – from ‘Leading Ladies of the ’80s’ to ‘The ‘60s Greatest Dance Hits,’ ‘Singer-Songwriters of the ‘70s’ to ‘The Best of Folk-Rock,’ ‘The Magic of Motown’ to ‘The Number One Hits of 1980,’ ‘The BEACH BOYS Story’ to ‘Inside BEATLEmania’.

Added O'DELL, “’The History Of Rock ‘N’ Roll’ has been airing on the flagship station, WRME (MeTVFM CHICAGO), since the show’s premiere this past JUNE and the response has been exactly what we anticipated: enthusiastically positive. It’s the perfect complement to the ‘timeless and memorable’ songs we play, and WINK’s the ideal host. We’re thrilled that our affiliate stations will be adding it to their weekend lineups beginning this SATURDAY.”

