David Weiss (Photo: Rachel Kline)

Leading artist-to-fan and VIP experiences company 237 GLOBAL has revealed that SHAWN MEDNES and manager ANREW GERTLER's AG VENTURES are leading a funding round and becoming advisory board members, according to 237 GLOBAL CEO/founder MARK WEISS.

237 GLOBAL connects artists, athletes, creators and other A-List celebrities directly with their fans virtually and in person, through their suite of white label artist apps, servicing artists & their fans from their point of purchase online to the fulfillment of unique experiences on tour.

Through this new round of funding, 237 GLOBAL will expand its tech, product and marketing teams with the intention of adding more features as well as onboarding even more superstar artists after launching apps for MENDES, WEEZER, 24kGOLDIN, TATE McRAE, 311, IANN DIOR and NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, with more3 to come.

Commented WEISS, “237 GLOBAL’s App Technology is gaining rapid adoption among major recording artists and celebrities. We are also handling Interactive Tour VIP activations for SMARTLESS PODCAST (JASON BATEMAN, WILL ARNETT, SEAN HAYES),HELLA MEGA TOUR (GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER), TRIPPIE REDD, IANNDIOR, TATE McRAE, ALANIS MORISSETTE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, NF and many others.

Other 237 GLOBAL investors include OZONE ENTERTAINMENT's BRET DISEND, RGI's JONATHAN GORDON and DAVID RUTTENBERG, CAA and PHOTO FINISH RECORDS' MATT GALLE, S-CURVE RECORDS' STEVE GREENBERG, MEGAHOUSE MUSIC's JERMY LEVIN and DAVID SILBERSTEIN, business manager PHIL SARNA and entertainment attorney LISA SOCRANSKY.

Added WEISS, “SHAWN MENDES is an incredible talent and an amazing person. He is hard-working and dedicated to his fans. AG ARTISTS’ entire team has been incredibly supportive for many years. They are among the most forward thinking in the industry and their success track record speaks for itself. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with these incredible people.”

Said AG ARTISTS' GERTLER, “MARK’s dedication to providing incredible service to fans and artists is unmatched in the industry. I learned a great deal from working at ARTIST ARENA and am excited to continue this longstanding relationship with MARK and 237 GLOBAL.”

« see more Net News