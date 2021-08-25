TM Next

STINGRAY RADIO and TM STUDIOS have teamed up to create new jingles and sonic signatures in a multi-station, multi-format partnership. Covering a majority of STINGRAY RADIO’s 100+ CANADIAN stations, TM STUDIOS has created fresh new sounds for iconic brands including the HOT, BREEZE, NEW COUNTRY and REAL COUNTRY networks. Already on the air, these jingles are heard by over 7 million CANADIANS each week.

Commented STINGRAY RADIO SVP Brands & Content STEVE JONES, “I have a deep passion for brand building, and I saw that same passion in TM STUDIOS. This project is about building audio brands that break through the clutter and embed themselves in the ears and memories of our listeners.”

The companies have created a SOUNDCLOIUD where samples of the new branding can be heard.

TM STUDIOS Co-Owner DAVE BETHELL said, “Not only is STEVE an incredible radio manager, he’s also the author of the hit marketing book 'Brand Like A Rock Star,' and totally gets how important the audio signature is for his station brands. Working with him and his incredible team of programmers helped to deliver rock star jingles for multiple stingray brands and formats."

Earlier this summer TM STUDIOS unveiled the new “TM NEXT” service, a ready-to-air branding service including jingles, beds, logos and imaging elements, updated monthly and available for all formats. Visit TMSTUDIOS.com or contact CHRIS “US” STEVENS at hello@tmstudios.com or (972)406-6838.

