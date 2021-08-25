Big Boy

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3) morning star "BIG BOY" is being given a star on THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME by THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. The presentation will take place on his birthday SEPTEMBER 8th.

“BIG BOY,” whose real name is KURT ALEXANDER, will receive his star in the category of radio at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of AMOEBA MUSIC. HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Board Chair. NICOLE MIHALKA will emcee and guest speakers will include DR. DRE and GEORGE LOPEZ.

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Producer ANA MARTINEZ said, “BIG BOY” is L.A.’s pride and joy and a hero to his listeners.” We are thrilled to honor him on his special birthday and welcome him to our WALK OF FAME family."

In addition to his AM show at REAL 92.3, "BIG BOY's NEIGHBORHOOD," is syndicated nationwide by PREMIERE NETWORKS and he’s seen daily on FUSE television.

His List Of Honors includes:

RADIO MUSIC AWARDS Personality of the Year -4 times

RADIO AND RECORDS MEDIA Personality of the Year -8 times

NAB MARCONI Award recipient -3 times

RADIO HALL OF FAME Inductee.

“BIG BOY” has made cameos in movies such as ADAM SANDLER’s “The Longest Yard,” “Charlie’s Angels 2,” and he co-starred in “DEUCE BIGELOW: Male Gigolo.” He's been featured on many television shows including CBS’s “THE TALK,” “KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS,” and “HBO’s ENTOURAGE.”

He also debuted his own radio station in the “GRAND THEFT AUTO” video game and you can see him on his YOUTUBE channel, “BIGBOYTV.”

You’ll be able to watch the presentation streamed live here.

« see more Net News