Pete Gabriel Passes

Former WKBN-A/YOUNGSTOWN, OH OM and morning host PETE GABRIEL has passed away. according to a report at the station's website.

GABRIEL was at WKBN for almost 30 years and created YOUNGSTOWN's annual ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE with an on-air comment in 1979. He previously worked in HARRISBURG, KANSAS CITY, and COLUMBUS.

