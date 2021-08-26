Green

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS afternoon co-host JORDANA GREEN tweeted WEDNESDAY (8/25) that she is taking a leave of absence from the station to concentrate on her battle with leukemia.

GREEN, who co-hosts with PAUL DOUGLAS, disclosed her illness to the public last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/28/2020); she tweeted that she will be "back soon but #selfcare has to be my priority now," accompanied by a screenshot of her platelet count being very low and the annotation "NOT GOOD."

I am taking a short leave of absence from @wccoradio with @pdouglasweather @DJWCCO to focus on my recovery from #leukemia I will be back soon but #selfcare has to be my priority now. I’ll post on @instagram @jordanaverde Pray for #platelets @LLSusa pic.twitter.com/ICzkMlsxwN — Jordana Green (@JordanaWCCO) August 25, 2021

