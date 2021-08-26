Debuts Today

A podcast from THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is covering the trial of THERANOS founder ELIZABETH HOLMES as it happens. “BAD BLOOD: THE FINAL CHAPTER,” premiering TODAY with two episodes, is hosted by journalist JOHN CARREYROU, author of “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.” HOLMES, who founded THERANOS at 19 years old with claims that it had developed a rapid blog device, is accused of wire fraud and conspiracy after her company raised over $700 million but failed to deliver on its promises. Her trial begins on AUGUST 31st and has been delayed due to the pandemic and HOLMES' pregnancy.

“I’ve closely covered the THERANOS saga for the past seven years dating back to when ELIZABETH HOLMES was hailed as the next STEVE JOBS,” said CARREYOU, a former WALL STREET JOURNAL reporter and two-time PULITZER PRIZE winner. “Now with this podcast, I’m thrilled to put the entire story into context as Holmes finally faces justice for the fraud she allegedly perpetrated.”

Subscribers to the show on APPLE PODCASTS will receive weekly bonus episodes, "BAD BLOOD: THIS WEEK IN COURT," beginning SEPTEMBER 6th.

