SMP's Jenny Hall, Kline, Huff and Franklin (Photo: Sheltered Music Publishing)

NASHVILLE based SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING and producer DANN HUFF have signed producer/songwriter ALEX KLINE in a joint venture. The focus of the partnership is to develop producer talent, as well as artists and songwriters.

KLINE made headlines earlier this year as the first woman to solely produce a #1 Country single, TENILLE ARTS' "Somebody Like That." As a producer she has also worked with TERRI CLARK, ERIN ENDERLIN, JOHN KING, TARA THOMPSON, JORDAN RAGER, MAGGIE ROSE and others. As a songwriter, she's had cuts by REBA McENTIRE, RONNIE DUNN, MITCHELL TENPENNY, GARY ALLAN and many more.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know ALEX KLINE over the past few months,” said HUFF. “If she’s any indication of the future of Country music, then the future looks extremely bright! What a talent both in production and songwriting.”

"I'm so excited for the next chapter in my career with SHELTERED MUSIC and DANN HUFF," said KLINE. "I knew from my first conversation with [SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP] DARRELL FRANKLIN that this team understood my career goals and how best to achieve them. Being able to work with an industry icon like DANN HUFF is a dream come true. I look forward to learning from the best."

