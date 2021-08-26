Daughtry Joins 'QDR Morning Show

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH, NC has named AMANDA DAUGHTRY as its new morning show co-host. She’ll work alongside veteran morning host MIKE WHELESS as part of the “Q MORNING CREW.”

Originally from JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC, DAUGHTRY spent the last 10 years as a working singer-songwriter in NASHVILLE. She fills the position vacated by JANIE CAROTHERS in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/19/21).

“I was raised on QDR and I am thrilled to be a part of such a legendary station and to get to work with MIKE WHELESS," said DAUGHTRY.

WQDR PD MIKE BIDDLE commented, “AMANDA has natural talent. She and MIKE had instant chemistry which we could not deny. Together they are a winning combination.”

Added WHELESS, “AMANDA’s personality and energy will surely catapult this show to new highs. She has an amazing gift with people.”

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP President/COO TRIP SAVERY commented, “Our listeners have been very vocal in their support for AMANDA to be selected for the Q MORNING CREW, and we are looking forward to much continued success with her joining our very talented team.”

