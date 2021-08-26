New Label Launch

Festival brand, TOMORROWLAND and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GERMANY, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), have put together an exclusive global partnership seeing TOMORROWLAND releases and artists, from their newly launced label, distributed worldwide through a label network within UMG. TOMORROWLAND will partner with VIRGIN RECORDS GERMANY, with global distribution through VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES.

The partnership will be led in BERLIN by VIRGIN RECORDS' ALEXANDER NEIPP, DANIEL SCHMIDT and MAGNUS TEXTOR and VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES' TINA ADAMS. The first release under the new label will be from NEVER SLEEPS, a new project from AFROJACK ft. CHICO ROSE, with "You Got The Love" available on all platforms worldwide on tomorrow (8/27).

TOMORROWLAND CEO and founder MICHIEL BEERS commented, "Creativity is something that can’t be stopped @ TOMORROWLAND. I’m very proud of how resilient our team was to find new ways of bringing TOMORROWLAND into the reality of the last period. We have taken the extra time to focus on projects that were on our list for a long time and one of them was definitely launching our own TOMORROWLAND MUSIC label."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE & DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON Chairman & CEO FRANK BRIEGMANN added, "Over the past 15 years TOMORROWLAND has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading festivals and electronic music brands by consistently expanding and evolving their relationship with music fans.

BRIEGMANN went on to say, "We look forward to a very successful partnership together, and to further enhancing our ability to provide partners, labels and artists with new and innovative ways to achieve global success."

VIRGIN RECORDS GERMANY Head Of A&R MAGNUS TEXTOR said, "Joining forces with TOMORROWLAND MUSIC feels like love at first sight."

