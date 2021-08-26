New Podcasts

Five new podcasts are on tap for CNN AUDIO this FALL, including four limited series and one HLN companion show.

CNN Chief International Correspondent CLARISSA WARD, fresh off her coverage of the American exit from AFGHANISTAN, is hosting "TUG OF WAR," a look at resistance movements fighting for freedom around the globe. The show debuts this OCTOBER.

“During my career I’ve always been struck by extraordinary acts of courage from ordinary people,” said WARD. “Currently authoritarian regimes are on the ascent across the world, but so are the grassroot movements resisting them. In TUG OF WAR, we take you to SYRIA, MYANMAR, RUSSIA and more to meet some of the people behind these movements and see what it takes to risk everything to fight oppression.”

Chief Political Correspondent DANA BASH is hosting a look back at the 2003 CALIFORNIA gubernatorial recall election, "TOTAL RECALL: CALIFORNIA'S POLITICAL CIRCUS." The series on the election that resulted in ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER becoming Governor, and its foreshadowing of politics today, debuts SEPTEMBER 8th.

Senior Data Reporter HARRY ENTEN's "MARGINS OF ERROR" will examine the statistics behind a wide range of topics, from the movement to eliminate Daylight Saving Time to dating, phone phobia, belief in ghosts, and human composting. The show will launch on SEPTEMBER 21st.

A series on Princess DIANA and her meetings with notable public figures, "WHEN DIANA MET...," is hosted by AMINATOU SOW and will debut OCTOBER 7th.

And a companion podcast to the HLN true crime series "VERY SCARY PEOPLE," coming sometime this FALL, will tell the story of the murders that inspired "THE AMITYVILLE HORROR."

« see more Net News