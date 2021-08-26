John Brock

VIDARE CREATIVE has entered into a partnership agreement with fundraising coach JOHN BROCK. He recently pastored a church and before that served in various roles at SHAREMEDIA which is now DUNHAM AND COMPANY.



VIDARE Chief Business Officer PAUL GOLDSMITH said, “VIDARE’s Fundraising 365 business model requires a world class team to serve our clients and JOHN BROCK is an ideal addition to our roster. He is not only an incredible fundraising coach, he genuinely loves serving and encouraging people."



“Now that I have retired as a local Pastor, this partnership makes sense for so many reasons," shared BROCK. "I’ve had such a long friendship and fundraising history with DAVE KIRBY and BILL SCOTT and deeply respect PAUL GOLDSMITH in the years we have served together, so that when they asked me to go all in with VIDARE, it didn’t take long for me to realize that it was exactly where GOD wanted me to be."



BROCK begins with VIDARE on (9/1).

