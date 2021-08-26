Krabel (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

NASHVILLE-based publishing house SMACKSONGS has promoted four staffers on its publishing team, elevating LEE KRABEL to VP/Publishing, JEREMY GROVES to Creative Dir., SAM SARNO to Creative Mgr. and CARLY SATER to Creative Coord.

KRABEL has been with the team for five years, where his noteworthy accomplishments have including securing cuts with major Country artists BLAKE SHELTON, KENNY CHESNEY, TIM McGRAW, MORGAN WALLEN, JORDAN DAVIS and more, and helping sign new writers AARON ESHUIS, RYAN BEAVER, EMILY FALVEY, SCOTT STEPAKOFF, JOSH DORR and TIGIRLILY.

“LEE has done a tremendous job leading our publishing team through the pandemic,” said SVP/Development ROBERT CARLTON. “Through his signings and leadership, he’s brought SMACK to its most prosperous time to date. He’s more than earned the VP title. I’m excited to see how he’ll continue to build SMACK in the coming years!”

"I’m so excited for JEREMY, SAM and CARLY," said KRABEL. "They have grown into three of the best publishers in town in the last year. Their promotions are well deserved, and I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish in the future.”

