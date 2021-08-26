Songwriter of the Year

JACK HARLOW was awarded the title of SESAC Songwriter of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for “What’s Poppin’” published by SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and HARLOW HAPPENINGS, and co-written and performed by HARLOW. UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP was named Publisher of the Year for the second consecutive year.

“We are so thrilled to once again recognize the extraordinary talents of our songwriters in the pop genre,” said SESAC Rights Management Chairman/CEO JOHN JOSEPHSON. “We are always grateful for their compelling songwriting and passion for their work, and we look forward to being together in person again soon.”

“Although we could not be together to celebrate, we are honored to be able to recognize the outstanding achievements of some of our most prolific songwriters,” added SESAC SVP/Creative Operations SAM KLING. “So much incredible music has come out of this past year, and we are immensely proud and grateful for our wonderfully talented affiliates.”

Visit the SESAC website for a complete list of winners www.sesac.com.

« see more Net News