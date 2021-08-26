"New York Country Swag" rebrands to "Country Swag"

NEW YORK COUNTRY SWAG, founded in 2015 by STEPHANIE WAGNER to be a NEW YORK CITY-specific Country music source, has rebranded as COUNTRY SWAG to expand its reach nationally. At the same time, the company has promoted ERICA ZISMAN to Content Mgr., transitioned ALEXA EBNER to newly created Sales Mgr. position and hired LAUREN DAVIDSON as on-air host.

The company specializes in unique Country clothing and merchandise, events and entertainment news, while also aiding NEW YORK CITY-based charitable organizations with money raised from merchandise sales.

“NEW YORK CITY went 17 years without a local FM Country radio station, so growing up here Country music was not very prevalent in my life,” said WAGNER. “As I got older and started discovering more from the genre, I realized that there were many other like-minded fans who were eager for more Country music in NYC. In an effort to be a resource for Country fans, I created COUNTRY SWAG to provide events to go to, to alert them of shows heading our way, and to help them discover new artists. Since our launch, we’ve grown far beyond our home base in NEW YORK CITY and I’m very proud of the national reach we have obtained.”

