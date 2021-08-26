New Morning Show

After relaunching last month as HITS 95.7, the morning show on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT/DENVER was hosted by BIG ROB, from sister station KSME (96.1 KISS FM)/FT. COLLINS, CO, while the search for an official morning host was conducted.

The search has ended and the station this week announced the arrival of the syndicated JUBAL SHOW, based at sister Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE. The show is now heard in 28 markets.

« see more Net News