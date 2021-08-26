Two-Day Blood Drive Draws 962 Pints Of Blood

MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES and the AMERICAN RED CROSS teamed up to host the "40th Annual 95.5 KLOS Blood Drive" on FRIDAY and SATURDAY, AUGUST 20th and 21st. This year’s blood drive collected 962 pints of blood, surpassing the goal estimates.

The two-day blood drive stretched out over 14 blood drive sites throughout LOS ANGELES, ORANGE, RIVERSIDE and VENTURA counties. All presenting donors received a limited edition commemorative "2021 95.5 KLOS Blood Drive T-shirt" and an e-gift card.

“KLOS and its generous listeners have answered the call by rolling up a sleeve and giving blood,” said JAY WINKENBACH, the Regional Donor Services Executive for Biomedical Services. “This year more than 2,000 people will benefit from the simple action taken this weekend. We are thankful to all of the sponsors for hosting and all of the donors for giving.”

Over the past 40 years, KLOS has hosted one of the largest media-sponsored blood drives in the country, helping the region’s blood supply for more than 115 local hospitals. For photos from the event, click HERE.

« see more Net News