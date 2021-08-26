More Fines

The FCC has handed down another pair of proposed fines, one for a late license renewal application and another for failure to timely file for a license to cover.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY agreed in a Consent Decree to pay a $500 fine and develop and institute a compliance plan to settle a late license renewal application filing for KSDJ/BROOKINGS, SD.

Meanwhile, a late covering license application earned PEG BROADCASTING LLC, licensee of FM translators W221ED and W249DQ/ MCMINNVILLE, TN, a $7,000 proposed fine. The construction permits for the stations expired on FEBRUARY 23, 2021 and JANUARY 10, 2021, respectively, and PEG subsequently filed a petition for reconsideration on APRIL 30th affirming that the stations had been constructed and put on the air by the permit expiration dates, which triggered the fine for late filing of the covering license application and unauthorized operation of the stations after the permits expired.

