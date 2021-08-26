Lisa McKay Women In Radio Scholarship Program

In honor of the late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member LISA McKAY, who programmed WQDR/RALEIGH for 16 years, the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) Board Of Directors has created the “LISA McKAY Women in Radio Scholarship” program. It is designed to award three female aspiring radio programmers the opportunity to attend their first COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS).

Each scholarship package includes complimentary registration, hotel and airfare for CRS 2022 (set for FEBRUARY 23-25th). Scholars will be recognized at CRS 2022 during CRS HONORS, which is the kick-off to the three-day event.

Recognizing McKAY as a fierce advocate for young female radio professionals, the CRB Board, at the suggestion of BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS, has established this new scholarship program. The scholarship serves to advance younger women pursuing leadership roles in radio programming. Recipients will access the educational, networking and mentoring opportunities CRS provides.

“The LISA McKAY Scholarship opens a very specific door for young, female broadcasters,” commented COUNTRY'S RADIO COACH Owner/CEO and CRB Scholarship Chairman JOHN SHOMBY. “The more we can create these avenues of opportunity, the more dynamic our industry will be. How fitting this is named after one of the premiere mentors in our business who championed so many aspiring female broadcasters throughout her career.”

Eligible applicants must be either a female college senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming or a female with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a Program Director, APD or MD. This individual must be a first-time CRS attendee.

Interested applicants can apply for the scholarship program here. Deadline to apply is FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th.

