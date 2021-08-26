Grand Ole Opry To Raise Money For Tennessee Flood Victims

The GRAND OLE OPRY will partner with THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE during this SATURDAY’s (8/28) live OPRY broadcast to help raise money for those affected by the devastating flooding last weekend in MIDDLE TENNESSEE. Donations can be made at cfmt.org/opry.

The OPRY’s hosts and performing artists, including LAUREN ALAINA, RODNEY CROWELL, LAINE HARDY (making his OPRY debut), and MICHAEL RAY will share a flood relief call to action with the OPRY HOUSE live audience, in addition to those tuning in to the OPRY broadcast on WSM-A/NASHVILLE, SIRIUSXM's WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE and during "OPRY Live" 8-9p (CT) on CIRCLE NETWORK as well the livestream on FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE and TWITTER.

