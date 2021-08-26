Fund Aims To Raise $275K For Flight To Rescue Afghan Musicians

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN's heavy metal community has been trapped and on TALIBAN kill-lists for metal music that’s seen as Satanic and "Western", so the grassroots organization "Metalheads For Humanity" is calling for the global metal community to raise funds for a last-ditch rescue mission before AUGUST 31st.

AFGHANISTAN's first and only metal band, RIG VEDA, has been targeted for its music by the TALIBAN since its inception in 2019. The band's founder METAL SAM said, "RIG VEDA is not satanic as the TALIBAN claim it is. We do it for freedom of expression."

"Metalheads For Humanity" co-founder and longtime musician and metal fan DOUG CAMERON said, "This is a shitshow of epic proportions. It’s clear the government isn’t going to do anything to help these bands. Our brethren are trapped. We feel a responsibility for what’s going on. The metal community needs to act now."

"Metalheads for Humanity" is asking the global metal community to rally behind “Heavy Metal Airlift” which is a new funding campaign that seeks to raise $275,000 to commission a private military charter to rescue stranded AFGHAN metalheads and their families, along with other at-risk musicians and artists. All funds raised will pay for a military charter plane to airlift RIG VEDA and other AFGHAN artists from KABUL to safety.

For more info and how to contribute to the fund, click HERE.

« back to Net News