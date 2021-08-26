Connoisseur Media Gets Its Jab On

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, in conjunction with the HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AMPHITHEATER, HARTFORD HEALTHCARE and the city of BRIDGEPORT, CT, provided free COVID vaccinations throughout the day on WEDNESDAY (8/25). Radio listeners who received their vaccination were given a $25 gift card courtesy of the radio stations, funded by CONNOISSEUR MEDIA CEO JEFF WARSHAW. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to win free concert tickets to shows at the new amphitheater.

After many recent clinics in the area struggled to even administer 10 vaccines in a day, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA stepped up to get the word out. The “SHOT TO WIN” VACCINATION CLINIC administered 135 vaccines.

Throughout the day, radio station personalities such as CHAZ & AJ from Rock WPLR/NEW HAVEN, CT, and Classic Rock WFOX (95.9 THE FOX)/BRIDGEPORT, CT; STORM N NORMAN & DANNY LYONS from AC WEBE 108/BRIDGEPORT, CT; RAVEN from AC WEZN (STAR 99.9)/BRIDGEPORT, CT, as well as others who broadcasted live to encourage residents to get vaccinated and pick up prizes.

Said CONNOISSEUR MEDIA SVP KRISTIN OKESSON, "Our company has made it clear that motivating folks to get vaccinated has to be a priority. I can’t think of a better use of our powerful radio stations and trustworthy personalities than to provide information and allow listeners a comfortable, easy way to get vaccinated.. Once again, radio proved its ability to motivate people while offering an important service to the community.”

